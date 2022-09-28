Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute

Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute.

The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.

Sharing a clip of the performance on Twitter after the show, Lizzo wrote: “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE […] NOW YOU HAVE.”

Advertisement

“I’M THE FIRST AND ONLY PEROSN TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE – THANK YOU @librarycongress.”

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

During her set, Lizzo – who is a classically trained flautist – provided her fans with insight into the instrument’s history.

“This is from the early 1800s,” she said. “This was a gift to James Madison from a French crystal-flute designer, to celebrate his second term.

“There was a fire […] and the only two things that were saved were a portrait of George Washington and this crystal flute right here. I am the first person to ever play it so you’re about to hear what it sounds like for the first time.”

After handing the flute back to a Library of Congress representative, Lizzo added: “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history cool. History is freaking cool you guys!”

Advertisement

Prior to the concert, Lizzo visited the Library of Congress to view their flute archive which is believed to have the largest collection of the instrument in the world. She was able to play a couple of flutes before treating fans with a historic performance at her show.

Earlier this month, the singing sensation delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning an EMMY for her Prime Video reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Having already won three Grammys, the award took Lizzo half-way to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning) status.

She is currently on her Special tour which kicked off in Florida over the weekend.