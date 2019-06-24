Lizzo pulls out all the stops to perform ‘Truth Hurts’ at BET Awards 2019

Complete with flute solo and a standing ovation from Rihanna

Lizzo brought energy and attitude to the BET Awards 2019 stage last night (June 23) with her performance of her 2017 single ‘Truth Hurts’.

Standing atop bleachers decorated like a tiered wedding cake, the Minneapolis pop artist – dressed all in white like a bride – kickstarted her performance by shouting to the adoring audience, “BET! Do you want some cake?” Her enthusiastic performance featured all the hallmarks of a Lizzo showing: attitude in spades, twerking and a flute solo that earned a standing ovation from Rihanna herself.

Lizzo released her third album, ‘Cuz I Love You’, in April, and was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at last night’s awards alongside Cardi B, Kash Doll, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma. Though she lost to Cardi, Lizzo definitely won the audience’s hearts with her rendition of ‘Truth Hurts’ and proved, to quote the song’s lyrics, that she is “100% that bitch”.

The performance looked like a joyous affair behind the scenes, too. Lizzo posted a video to Instagram showing her and her backing dancers getting warmed up for the performance with a group chant of “We gettin’ married!” She wrote in the caption, “There’s nothing I’d rather see than black girls falling in love with themselves on T.V. Big girls— you are IT! YOU ARE ALWAYS the bride in a marriage of SELF-LOVE!”

Other artists who performed at the BET Awards 2019 include Cardi B and Offset with a mashup of ‘Press’ and Clout’, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus with their remix of ‘Old Town Road’, Mary J. Blige and more.