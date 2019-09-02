Lizzo reacts after Beyoncé watched her performance at Made in America festival

"Swipe to lose your fucking mind."

Lizzo has reacted with disbelief after Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted watching her performance at the Made in America Festival.

Photos posted online show the power couple watching from the side of stage as Lizzo performed at the Philadelphia event on Sunday evening.

Beyonce is seen donning dark sunglasses in the snap while Jay-Z wears a bucket hat as the pair stand unassumingly to watch the ‘Juice’ singer.

Posting a photo of the moment on Instagram, Lizzo wrote: “Swipe to lose your fucking mind.”

The second photo features a close up of the pair as they watch on.

Commenting on the post, model La’Shaunae wrote: “BEYONCE?! BEYONCE?! BEYONCE?!”

SZA added: “My soul zoomed in.”

Another fan added: “Yoooooooo her face tho!!! she is getting her life!”

The endorsement from Beyonce tops off a huge week for the ‘Juice’ singer, after she delivered a triumphant performance at the VMAs.

NME wrote of Lizzo’s VMAs performance: “There were plenty of inflatables on show at this year’s VMAs but leave it to Lizzo to have the best of the lot – a giant, inflatable arse that jiggled away behind her and her dancers as they performed one of the best songs from her recent album ‘Cuz I Love You’ in ‘Truth Hurts’. It remained there, too, for 2016’s ‘Good As Hell’, which also served as a reminder that Lizzo has been this good for some time now.”

Another high profile endorsement recently came in the form of Hillary Clinton, who revealed herself to be a fan of ‘Truth Hurts’.