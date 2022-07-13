Lizzo reacts to her first Emmy nominations: “I’ll be there with bells on!”

Lizzo has shared her excitement over receiving her first Emmy nominations.

The pop star is in the running for six awards at this year’s ceremony for her Amazon Prime series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, including Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.

Taking to Instagram after the 2022 nominations were announced, Lizzo aired an 18-minute live video in which she reacted to the nods. “I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated!” she said.

“And not just one nomination, bitch – six nominations! Emmys! Do you know what the Emmys are?! Nicole Kidman’s gonna be there, bitch! Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there.”

Lizzo went on to say that she was “in shock” over the Emmys news and wasn’t “ready to process” it as she’s currently focussing on her fourth album ‘Special’, which comes out this Friday (July 15).

“But I wanted to say that when we made this show, we were not thinking about nominations, accolades [or] awards. We already won a Critics Choice award, which is incredible and more than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Later, Lizzo hailed the dancers that form the cast of Big Grrrls. “They just wanted their dreams to come true; they wanted to be dancers,” she said.

“They were very brave and very honest. And they deserve all the love today – if y’all wanna go to their page and just congratulate them… go show them some love because God damnit, they put themselves out there. And now the world has fallen in love with them.”

Lizzo continued: “Everyone deserves it. [I’ll be there] with bells on. I ain’t ever been to the Emmys before, bitch! It’s about to be lit over there. Not me at the Emmys – the Emmys can’t handle me right now!”

You can watch the video broadcast in full above.

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls season one consists of eight episodes. The show landed on Amazon Prime Video back in March.

An official description reads: “Multi-platinum music icon Lizzo is in search of her next BIG GRRRL dancers as she heads into her 2022 tour. 13 hopefuls arrive in Hollywood, CA, to leave it all on the floor for a chance to be chosen to take centre stage at the Bonnaroo music festival.

“The stakes are high for the hopefuls and Icon herself as this will be her first time performing in front of a stadium crowd in two years.”

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 22 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Lizzo shared the full tracklist for her imminent new album ‘Special’ last week.