Lizzo receives first Number 1 single with ‘Truth Hurts’

The track has steadily been gaining momentum...

Lizzo has scored her first-ever Number 1 single with her track ‘Truth Hurts’, some two years after its initial release.

The ‘Juice’ star’s song first arrived back in September 2017 and went on to appear on the deluxe version of her breakthrough album, ‘Cuz I Love You‘, released earlier this year. After flopping in the charts upon its first outing, the cut entered the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 amid Lizzo’s recent success.

Now, ‘Truth Hurts’ has made the jump from Number 3 straight to the top spot in the latest chart update. The track, which is currently the singer’s only Top 10 single, has dethroned Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s collaboration, ‘Senorita’.

As Forbes notes, Lizzo has been enjoying a steady ascent up the charts for months – with her recent VMA performance and other high-profile live appearances seemingly contributing to the rise.

‘Truth Hurts’ is the third single to bag the top spot in three consecutive weeks on the Top 100. Billie Eilish ended Lil Nas X’s 19-week reign at top of the US chart last month, with her hit ‘Bad Guy’ knocking ‘Old Town Road’ from Number 1.

Speaking of the initial ‘Truth Hurts’ release in July, Lizzo explained: “The day I released [the song] was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking: ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.’”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has reacted to high praise she received from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Photos posted online saw the power couple watching from the side of the stage as the singer performed at Made In America Festival last weekend.

In other news, Lizzo has recently received criticism after she filed to trademark the phrase “100% that bitch”.