Watch Lizzo recreate viral Blue Ivy and Beyoncé ‘Reinassance’ tour dance

Lizzo has shared a TikTok of her recreating the viral choreography Beyoncé and Blue Ivy do for ‘My Power’ on the ‘Reinassance’ tour.

On Tuesday night (June 27), the fellow Texan singer attended Beyoncé’s gig at Poland’s PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw.

In a video, Lizzo danced to the trending choreography for ‘My Power’ – which was made popular by Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who occasionally surprises fans by performing alongside her mother on stage.

@lizzo DONT MAKE FUN OF MY BOOTS THEY WERE THIGH HIGHS BUT THEY SLID DOWN 🥵 ♬ original sound – lizzo

Lizzo also shared a vlog showcasing her day in Poland, including her getting ready for the concert and the Beyoncé merch she got at the show.

@lizzo A day in the life of a beyhive platinum card holder 🐝 ♬ CHURCH GIRL – Beyoncé

After the concert, she uploaded a sentimental clip to Instagram to show her crying when Beyoncé sang Lizzo’s name amongst other groundbreaking Black female artists while performing ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’.

She captioned the video: “In that moment, I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by Destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time,” she captioned the post.

“I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honoyr. Thank You @beyonce.”

Earlier this week, Roseanne Barr asked “When is Lizzo going to thank me for paving the way for her?” as she alluded that she was an early pioneer for body positivity in the media. The singer is yet to reply.

Last Saturday (June 24), the Grammy Award-winning singer performed on the prestigious Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury, where she covered ‘Yellow’ by festival regulars Coldplay.