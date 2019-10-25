Lizzo recruits Ariana Grande for remix of ‘Good As Hell’

Grande helps give the 2016 Lizzo song new life

Lizzo has released a remix of her 2016 song ‘Good As Hell’, this time featuring Ariana Grande.

This is the first true collaboration between the two artists – earlier this year, Lizzo covered Grande’s hit single ‘7 Rings’ for the Elvis Duran Show. Listen to Grande’s remix of ‘Good As Hell’ below:

‘Good As Hell’ was initially recorded for the soundtrack of the movie Barbershop: The Next Cut, and appeared on Lizzo’s 2016 ‘Coconut Oil’ EP. The track was also reworked by producers Bad Royale, Nick Catchdubs, BNDR and Two Stacks for a dance remix EP in 2016.

‘Good As Hell’, like Lizzo’s 2017 song ‘Truth Hurts’, has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity following the release of her breakout 2019 album, ‘Cuz I Love You’. ‘Truth Hurts’ became the artist’s first Number 1 single in September, while ‘Good As Hell’ earned Lizzo her second Billboard Top 40 hit, in October.

‘Truth Hurts’ has been remixed in the past few months, most notably by rapper DaBaby and K-pop boyband AB6IX. The song has been back in the headlines as two producers recently claimed Lizzo had denied them songwriting credits on ‘Truth Hurts’.

The pop star has responded with a lawsuit and a statement saying, “The men who claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it.”

In other Lizzo news, the singer has a collaboration with Justin Timberlake in the works. Next month, she will tour the UK and Europe, including appearances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse.