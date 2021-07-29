Lizzo responds to bizarre rumour she killed somebody while stage-diving

Lizzo has spoken out in response to a rumour that she “stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody”.

The pop star shared her thoughts on the rumour in a TikTok posted yesterday (July 28), saying: “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody.

“It’s a lie, first of all. I’ve never stage dived in my life, and bitch… How? Like, killed somebody!? Y’all really going to put that on my motherfucking name? Like, I know I’m big, but bitch, I’m not that fucking big.”

She closed the video out by stage-diving onto her bed, facing her phone’s camera and exclaiming “Bitch!”

Lizzo has been a frequent TikTok poster in recent times, often sharing comedic videos to the platform. Earlier this year, she made waves when she posted a video showing a drunk message she once sent to (and received a response from) Captain America star Chris Evans.

Lizzo has also used TikTok as an outlet to open up with her fans. In May, she posted a series of videos detailing her struggles with mental health, saying: “If you’re going through things, just know you’re not alone.”

Last month, Lizzo revealed that she was in the studio with Mark Ronson, sarcastically lashing out at a fan saying, “I’m not making no fucking album! This isn’t Mark Ronson, this isn’t a whole [sound] board,” before turning her phone to reveal Mark Ronson and a sound board.

Lizzo is set to perform at the Firefly and Bonnaroo festivals in September – however fans expecting a chance to mingle with her should temper their hopes, as she recently said in an Instagram Live that she wants fans to keep their distance until the number of COVID-19 cases in the US significantly decreases.

“I don’t care who you are,” she quipped. “You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet. This shit is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”