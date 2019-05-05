Lizzo responds to brilliant viral video of BTS busting moves to ‘Juice’

Is a collab on the cards?

Lizzo has responded to a viral video of BTS dancing to her hit ‘Juice‘ – check out the clip below.

On Friday (May 3), a superfan of the K-Pop group took to Twitter to share an edit of their recent Saturday Night Live performance. The seven-piece took to the stage on the US show to air the ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ track, ‘Boy With Luv‘.

The video, which currently has over 40,000 likes, sets ‘Juice’ to BTS’s slick live choreography – synching the band’s moves perfectly with the infectious single. “I could watch this all day forever,” said one viewer. “Why do the lyrics even match up perfectly? Is it magic?”

As the tweet gained more traction, Lizzo herself excitedly reposted the clip. “OMG IF @bts_bighit SEES THIS IMMA FLIP OUT,” the singer said while using the #BTSArmy hashtag.

Naturally, fans in the comment section are calling for a collaboration. “I would die for the collab thank u very much,” said one. Another replied: “They are gonna see it. We gonna make it happen.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ world tour kicked off in Los Angeles last night (May 4). Reviewing the Rose Bowl stadium show, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “‘BTS make history’ might be a slightly redundant phrase these days – it seems as natural a daily activity to them as breathing. But, as they kick off their debut world stadium tour and once again make history as the first Korean group to do so, it feels like they’re far from done with their mind-blowing achievements. Strap yourself in like Jungkook and get ready to enjoy a stunning ride.”

In other news, Lizzo recently sparked a debate online by arguing that only musicians should be permitted to review albums. “People who review albums and don’t make music themselves should be unemployed,” she wrote on Twitter.