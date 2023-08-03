Lizzo responds to sexual harassment lawsuit: “I’m hurt”

Lizzo has issued a statement after being accused of engaging in sexual harassment and creating a hostile working environment among other allegations.

The ‘Special’ pop star is being sued by three of her former backup dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez – in a lawsuit that names Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley as defendants.

It is said that all three of the aforementioned performers named in the suit danced for Lizzo until earlier this year, when Davis and Williams were fired before Rodriguez resigned shortly afterwards.

Davis and Williams both competed on the reality TV show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls to win the chance to join the singer/rapper’s troupe of backing dancers. Rodriguez, meanwhile, began dancing with Lizzo after appearing in the ‘Rumors’ music video.

The alleged incident of sexual harassment mentioned in the suit supposedly took place in a strip club in Amsterdam, which Lizzo and her dancers visited after a concert in the Dutch capital this February. The dancers allege that Lizzo bullied Davis into touching a nude performer, to the point where she led a chant goading her into doing so until she eventually gave in, despite declining multiple times.

Additionally, the suit states that Lizzo “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”. It continues: “Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

Elsewhere, the three dancers accuse Lizzo of subjecting the group to an “excruciating” audition, following 12 hours of rehearsal after falsely accusing them of drinking alcohol on the job.

The suit also alleges that Lizzo called attention to Davis’ weight gain by telling her she was “less committed” to her role, in apparent contradiction to the body-positive ethos the star promotes through her music and brand.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, allegedly later berated and fired the dancer for recording a meeting because of a health condition.

Today (August 3), Lizzo has responded via a statement on social media in which she claimed that the allegations are “false”.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the message began. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

Lizzo continued: “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

She added: “As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Lizzo went on: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

The suit also includes allegations of religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and more. However, those claims do not apply to all the defendants in the case.

A specific amount for damages that cover emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings and legal fees has not been disclosed.

In a statement provided to NBC, the dancers’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.”

Documentarian and photographer Sophia Nahli Allison has since said that she quit a project with Lizzo in 2019 after being “treated with such disrespect by her”.

“I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is,” the Academy Award nominee wrote. “I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

NME has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment regarding Allison’s claim.