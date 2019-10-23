"Truth Hurts... but the truth shall set you free"

Lizzo has responded to a recent claim of plagiarism from producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen regarding her hit ‘Truth Hurts’. See the post below.

Earlier this month, the Raisen brothers accused the ‘Juice’ pop star of lifting the “melody, lyrics, and chords” from a demo they worked on with her for use in the chart-topping single. The producers highlighted the line, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m a 100% that bitch“.

In a statement released today (October 23) Lizzo debunked the claims, writing on Instagram: “The men who claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it.

“There was no one in the room when I wrote ‘Truth Hurts,’ except me, [producer] Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Lizzo has, however, given singer Mina Lioness a co-writing credit as her 2017 tweet (“I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100% that bitch”) inspired the lyric.

“The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with… not these men. Period,” she explained.

The statement concludes with Lizzo offering her thanks to those who have supported her and the single, which became her first US Number 1 early last month.

Responding on Twitter this evening, Mina Lioness wrote: “I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard.” In a follow-up post, she added: “I want to publicly thank @Lizzo and her entire management team for embracing me and reaching out.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been hit with a separate accusation of plagiarism by singer CeCe Peniston. The US artist claims that ‘Juice”s “YaYa EE” ad-lib originates from her 1992 track ‘Finally’.

Lizzo was joined onstage by former child star and Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin at her show in LA earlier this week. The pair took part in a round of the ‘Gigolo Game’ during the Hollywood Palladium performance.