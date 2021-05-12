Lizzo opens up about sadness on TikTok: “If you’re going through things, just know you’re not alone”

Lizzo has opened up on experiencing feelings of “sadness” recently during an emotional post on TikTok.
Appearing in a video on the platform last Saturday (May 8), the pop star said: “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part?
“It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Got to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?’ It’s crazy. Like, why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?”
Lizzo added: “I don’t want to feel this way anymore.
@lizzo
@lizzo
Reply to @dionreloaded AND IM TALKING TO MY THERAPIST TODAY ❤️ use ur tools. Love y’all
“I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”
In a later post, the singer assured viewers that she was “feeling better” and thanked fans for their support following her first video message.
“I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life,” she explained. “You know how it is. It gets dark.”
She continued: “I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could, and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I’m not crying anymore.
“Thank you so much again. I love you guys. And if you’re going through things, just know you’re not alone. You’re definitely not. And I love you.”
Lizzo has previously spoken about dealing with anxiety, which she said “sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist”.
FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:
- ‘Am I depressed?’ – Help and advice on mental health and what to do next
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day