Lizzo says a tweet from Cardi B inspired her to write ‘I Love You Bitch’

Lizzo has revealed that Cardi B inspired her to write the track ‘I Love You Bitch’, from her new album ‘Special’.

Her fourth LP, which is released today (July 15), does not include the pair’s 2021 collaboration ‘Rumors’.

But that didn’t stop the pair collaborating in other ways, as Lizzo explained how the track, which you can listen to below, came about.

“‘I Love You Bitch’ came from a tweet, and it’s not the same as ‘Truth Hurts,’ so don’t come at me for royalties, Twitter,” she told The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music.

“Shortly after ‘Rumors’ with Cardi B dropped, Cardi tweeted that she wanted to hear a love song from me next. And I was like, ‘OK, if Lizzo did a love song, what would it be? ‘I love you, bitch?’.”

Lizzo continued: “It was one of those rare times where I had the title before the song. I got in the studio with Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin and told them about my idea. Omer started playing the guitar, and I started freestyling to it.

“I’m from Houston, and there’s this Houston rapper named Z-Ro who has a song called ‘I Hate U Bitch.’ Suddenly I was like, ‘Hold up, what if I sang the ‘I Hate U Bitch’ melody but said I love you, bitch instead?’ It just came out, and it might be the greatest thing we’ve ever done.”

She also said she wanted the track to be a “universal love song” and “one you could sing to the person you’re fucking and your best friend, to your family or to someone you just met at a bar.”

During the same interview, Chris Martin also surprised Lizzo and she described the influence of his band’s breakthrough hit ‘Yellow‘ on her forthcoming song ‘Coldplay’.

Reviewing the new album, NME awarded the record four stars and said the “joyful superstar uplifts with self-assured, self-empowering bops”.