Summerfest is now conducting an investigation

Lizzo has posted footage of a security guard she believes is responsible for what she claims were verbal and physical attacks on members of her team.

The ‘Juice’ singer, who headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest last night (June 27), said her “best show ever” was marred afterwards by a “racist bigot” security guard who “used hurtful language” and dragged her teammembers off the festival grounds.

In a since-deleted Tweet that housed the video, Lizzo wrote: “THIS RACIST BIGOT PUT HIS HANDS ON MY PEOPLE AND USED HURTFUL LANGUAGE WHILE TACKLING AND DRAGGING MY TEAM OFF THE FESTIVAL GROUNDS”.

The footage showed a small gathering people, who appeared to be festival security workers, stood near a police car.

Lizzo’s voice is heard in the clip explaining that she is recording the scene in case it’s needed for “evidence”. She also asks the man “in the orange jacket” what his name is, but he doesn’t respond.

According to Lizzo, the guard “slapped and manhandled” both her hair stylist and her stylist.

Her complaint has since been acknowledged by Summerfest. In an update post on her Instagram, Lizzo wrote “@Summerfest responded and will be investigating the guards who attacked my team! Thanks for the support and please send any footage you might have it all helps!”

The festival also issued an official response today (June 28). Their statement said: “Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance.

“We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation.

“We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans,” the statement continued. “While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.”