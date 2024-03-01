Lizzo says she was never asked to be in Jennifer Lopez’s new film

Lizzo has revealed that she was never asked to cameo in Jennifer Lopez‘s new musical film despite reports that she was “unavailable”.

In a scene in Jennifer Lopez’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary on Amazon Prime Video, casting director Nancy Nayor is heard saying that Lizzo was among the many celebrities who were unavailable to star in Lopez’s upcoming musical film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.

Now, Lizzo has taken to TikTok to react to Nayor’s claims, saying: “Ain’t nobody told me nothing. Nobody asked me… JLo, I love you.”

See her response via TikTok below.

Other musicians and actors said to have declined or were unavailable to feature in the upcoming film via the Prime Video documentary were Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and Snoop Dogg.

Vanessa Hudgens was reportedly asked to play one of the friends of Lopez’s protagonist, but it did not come to fruition. Khloe Kardashian was also supposedly set to cameo but has since backed out for unknown reasons.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told chronicles Lopez’s journey in making the This Is Me… Now: A Love Story film, as well as her relationship with husband Ben Affleck. The latter film is said to be a visual accompaniment for her ‘This Is Me… Now’ album, and will serve as a visual representation of her past relationships and reunion with Affleck. The film will replace the concept of music videos for the album.

Earlier this week, Lopez revealed that Affleck was a “reluctant” and “silent” participant in their new documentary. During a Q&A with producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez said (via People): “The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all.

“I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, ‘Is this weird?’ He’s like, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I’m a crazy one. I get that part,” she continued.

Despite Affleck’s concerns, Lopez stressed the importance of showing vulnerability in her work. She explained: “I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it’s like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do.”