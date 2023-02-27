Lizzo sings Rammstein’s ‘Du Hast’ at show in Germany

Lizzo sang an impromptu acapella rendition of Rammstein‘s ‘Du Hast’ during a show in Hamburg, Germany, to the delight and amusement of fans.

Lizzo had explained that she’d recently learned the German word ‘oma’ (which means ‘granny’), which she repeated numerous times to the crowd before abruptly bursting into ‘Du Hast’ to laughs from the crowd.

She occasionally paused singing to once again say ‘Oma!’ before singing the riff. “Oh Hamburg, I’m having fun, bitch!” she exclaimed.

Check out fan filmed footage of the impromptu cover below:

It led to fans requesting a collaboration between Lizzo and Rammstein in the comments, which Lizzo may well have noticed given that she also commented “Hi!” on the video.

It’s not the only humorous moment to have taken place while the singer has been on the road lately. At a recent show in Amsterdam, she made a playful reference to Ariana DeBose’s viral rap at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. She drew huge cheers as she joked: “Let’s shake it off! Angela Bassett did the thing, shake it off!” before copying DeBose’s shoulder shimmy at a concert at the Ziggo Dome. “Angela Bassett did the thang, Yeah!”

On a similarly light-hearted note, she recently appeared in Sesame Street, and was gifted a flute made of cookies by Sesame Street character Elmo for a skit on the US children’s TV show. But Cookie Monster soon swooped in, unable to resist the crunch.

“I’ve played a lot of instruments, but I’ve never played a cookie before,” Lizzo says in the clip after being handed the flute. “May I?” Elmo begins to dance to the tune before Cookie Monster gets his hands and mouth on the instrument snack.

“That was the one and only cookie flute,” Lizzo says after Cookie Monster’s greedy move. “I know, how can me not eat it? What an honour,” he responds. Watch below.