Lizzo sued by delivery person she accused of stealing her food

It's unclear whether they got the juice too

Lizzo is being sued by the delivery driver the artist had previously alleged stole her food, according to confirmed reports.

The singer had previously (September 16) taken to social media to make the claim, directed at the American courier delivery company Postmates who delivered the food. She tweeted: “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” along with a photo of the alleged delivery person. She then deleted the tweet.

Lizzo apologised the following day, again on Twitter: “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

However, TMZ reported that ‘Tiffany W.’ – the courier in question, Tiffany Wells – was “afraid to leave her home and even go to work, for fear someone might harm her or even worse,” even after the apology had been issued.

Wells is now suing Lizzo for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false light invasion of privacy, according to TMZ reports later verified by US music site Pitchfork. In the lawsuit filed yesterday (November 16), Wells’ lawyers write that Wells picked up food for the ‘Juice’ singer and tried to bring it to the artist at the Revere Hotel, but did not have the room number. Wells claims she tried to call Lizzo (who allegedly used the pseudonym ‘Bonnie V.’ on Postmates), but could not reach her and eventually gave up.

Wells’ lawyers wrote: “Lizzo’s conduct was extreme and outrageous in that she used her celebrity to publicly defame, disparage, and threaten a private individual, to roughly one million Twitter followers.”

It’s not the first time the artist has been involved in legal proceedings this year. Last month (October 23), Lizzo launched legal action against songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin ‘Yves’ Rothman over recent allegations of plagiarism in regards to her hit single ‘Truth Hurts’. Watch the video below.

Earlier that week the Raisen brothers accused the ‘Juice’ pop star of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled ‘Healthy’ that they worked on with Lizzo for ‘Truth Hurts’, highlighting the line: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch”.

In a statement released earlier today (October 23) Lizzo hit back at the allegations. “There was no one in the room when I wrote ‘Truth Hurts,’ except me, [producer] Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”