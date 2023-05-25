Lizzo, Tame Impala and HAIM among artists on the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

A star-studded soundtrack has been announced for the upcoming Barbie movie, featuring tracks from Lizzo, HAIM, Charli XCX, Tame Impala and more.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film has already become one of the most highly-anticipated releases of 2023, despite details regarding the plot remaining scarce. Now, adding to the hype, an all-star soundtrack has been teased online.

The soundtrack came teased a picture of Margot Robbie — who is taking on the lead role in the film — in full Barbie attire, holding a newspaper that shows 17 of the artists set to take part in the soundtrack.

Advertisement

Set for release on July 21 — the same day as the film arrives in cinemas worldwide — Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Gayle, HAIM arnd Ice Spice are all listed as appearing on ‘Barbie: The Album’, along with HAIM, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress and The Kid Laroi.

Tame Impala are listed among the artists contributing too, as well as the film’s leading man, Ryan Gosling.

While most widely recognised for his acting career, Gosling has also been known to boast his musical abilities in the past. These were particularly shown in the 2016 film La La Land, in which he sang, danced and played the piano alongside Emma Stone.

Mark Ronson has also been named as the executive producer of the album and, according to Rolling Stone, the list is not yet complete with more artists still yet to be announced.

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa took to social media to tease her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack. Set to be released at midnight tonight (May 25), the preview revealed that the song is titled ‘Dance The Night’, and has a strong disco influence with the lyrics “Just come along for the ride”.

Advertisement

It was confirmed back in April that the singer-songwriter would also be making an appearance in the film — playing a mermaid variation of Barbie.

Unfortunately, there still seems to be no sign of Aqua having any part in the upcoming film, despite the Danish group still being recognised for their hit 1997 song ‘Barbie Girl’. There have been nods to the song in recent weeks though, with both Ava Max and Alice Glass recreating the track in their own signature styles.

‘Barbie: The Album’ is available to pre-order now in vinyl, cassette and CD formats. Limited-edition variations are offered too, including vinyl pressings in ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘Hot Pink’, ‘Embossed’ and ‘Pink Bloom’ colourways.

A new global trailer for the film has also arrived ahead of the album announcement, check it out below.

Giant blowout party ✅

Planned choreography ✅

New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅

Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/nDT4RYiD4B — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) May 25, 2023

This is the third trailer to be shared for Barbie — the first paid reference to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and featured narration from Helen Mirren, while the second provided more insight into the plot and featured cameos from Michael Cera, Will Ferrell and more.