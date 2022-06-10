Lizzo toasts female friendships on exuberant new song ‘Grrrls’

Lizzo has returned with a new single from her forthcoming album – listen to the exuberant ‘Grrrls’ below.

The singer is readying the release of her fourth album ‘Special‘, which arrives on July 15. It marks the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You‘ and has been previewed by the single ‘About Damn Time’.

Paying tribute to female friendship, the Max Martin-produced song sees Lizzo hailing the women in her life, as she sings: “We CEOs and dancing like a C-E-Hoe.”

Listen to the new song below.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Variety, Lizzo called the album “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date” and said she was “shocked” that it’s a “love album”.

The singer and rapper’s life will also be the subject of a new HBO documentary, set to focus on Lizzo’s life and rise to fame.

The as-yet-untitled film, which is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones, was announced at an HBO Max event last month (May 18).

According to a statement via Rolling Stone, the film will tell “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom.”

Lizzo also recently announced live dates for a huge North American arena tour later this year. You can find any remaining tickets here.