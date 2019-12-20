Eddie Murphy returns to host Saturday Night Live this weekend for the first time in 35 years – and musical guest Lizzo is a little excited about it.

The long-running US variety programme returned to screens for its 45th season back in September, with musical guest Billie Eilish and presenter Woody Harrelson appearing on the first episode. It was announced prior that Murphy would make a return to host the show for the first time in 35 years.

The comedy legend’s return is notable due to him boycotting the series for decades, though he did make a brief appearance in 2015. Murphy, who became one of SNL‘s biggest stars in the ’80s, was less than impressed with a joke David Spade made about his career during the Hollywood Minute segment in the 1990s.

Telling Rolling Stone that he “felt shitty about that for years”, he has since let bygones be bygones.

In a new promo for this weekend’s (December 21) episode, Murphy and SNL favourite Kenan Thompson are joined by musical guest Lizzo, who shows her excitement for the Golden Child actor’s return to the show through dance.

Twerking for Murphy, Lizzo references his Coming to America band Sexual Chocolate and his famous “Hercules” line from The Nutty Professor.

Watch the promo below:

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy has confirmed he is planning to make Beverly Hills Cop 4 once work on Coming To America 2 is complete.

The franchise began in 1984, with the third film released in 1994. Murphy plays Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who, in the original film, travelled to California to hunt down his friend’s murderer.

Work on Coming To America 2 was officially confirmed in January 2019 after years of speculation. Murphy will reprise his role of Prince Akeem – now King – in the film, while Arsenio Hall will return as his right-hand man Semmi. Other returning stars include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and, reportedly, Louie Anderson.

Murphy has also announced his intention to do a live stand-up tour in 2020.