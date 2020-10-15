Lizzo urges Americans to vote in Billboard Awards acceptance speech

Lizzo implored fans to vote at the upcoming US presidential election during her acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards.

Lizzo — real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — took home the gong for Top Song Sales Artist at the ceremony on October 15. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X were among the other musicians nominated for the award.

“I just wanted to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed, and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed,” Lizzo said on accepting her award.

“I just wanted to say right now if you are at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

“Lemme tell y’all something: When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice,” she continued.

“So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed. Thank you so much to Billboard. I love y’all. God bless, y’all.”

Watch Lizzo’s speech in full below:

Lizzo’s win at the Billboard Music Awards continues a highly decorated year for the singer-songwriter. She previously picked up three gongs at this year’s Grammy Awards and has won prizes at the 2020 BMI Pop Awards and BET Awards.

Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Khalid were among the other winners at the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday. Kelly Clarkson hosted the event, which took place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre without a live audience.

Clarkson, John Legend and Alicia Keys were among the artists who performed at the awards ceremony.