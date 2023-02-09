Lizzo video clears up rumours of Adele “walking out” after Harry Styles’ Grammys win

Lizzo has debunked rumours that Adele walked out of the 2023 Grammys after Harry Styles won Album Of The Year.

Styles won the award for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ during the ceremony on February 5. This brought his total of awards for the night to three. He also collected awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Following the ceremony, a video was shared on social media which appeared to show Adele looking unimpressed by Styles’ Album of the Year win. It was claimed that the singer believed that Beyoncé should have won for her album ‘Renaissance’.

Adele previously beat Beyoncé in the same category in 2017, but used her acceptance speech to proclaim her love for the singer and to argue that her album ‘Lemonade’ should have won instead of ’25’.

There were also rumours circulating that Adele didn’t applaud Styles and that she walked out of the venue before his acceptance speech.

Lizzo has now cleared up the rumours by sharing a video on TikTok, which shows her and Adele celebrating Styles’ win together by cheering and singing along to one of his tracks.

“I’m screaming,” Adele says in the TikTok, before jokingly asking Lizzo: “What are you filming me for?”

Upon accepting the Grammy Album Of The Year, Styles began his speech by saying that he has been “so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life,” adding: “I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

He added: “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.” His speech has since drawn criticism for appearing to overlook his privilege as a rich, white male.

Beyoncé, meanwhile, took home the most awards this year, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.

Further history was made when actor Viola Davis achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

You can find the full list of winners here, and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.