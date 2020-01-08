Lizzo volunteers at Melbourne food bank aiding victims of Australia bushfire crisis

Lizzo volunteered at a Melbourne food bank earlier today (January 8) as aid efforts for those Australians affected by the country’s ongoing bushfire crisis continue.

The ‘Cuz I Love You’ artist is currently on tour in Australia, and she pitched in at a Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to help the cause as she helped sort and pack food hampers.

Speaking to volunteers at the food bank, Lizzo said: “Thank you so much for volunteering your time and your energy and your hearts. Let’s go get some boxes!” (via 10Daily)

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in… Posted by Foodbank Victoria on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Foodbank is the largest provider of food relief in Victoria, with the organisation issuing urgent food relief hampers to those affected by the bushfire crisis.

“​​​​​​​We need your support to continue delivering emergency food relief and water to Victorians affected by this devastating bushfire crisis,” a statement from Foodbank Victoria reads.

“With roads in the area cut off, many Victorian families are isolated – without food, water, electricity, or communication. Foodbank Victoria sent life-saving food and water to Mallacoota by sea to assist.”

You can donate to Foodbank Victoria here.

Other high-profile names who have donated and brought attention to the bushfire crisis in Australia recently include Metallica — who donated $750,000 to the relief effort — Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.