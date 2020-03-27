Lizzo’s touring DJ Sophia Eris shares ‘KDJA’ video

Sophia Eris has shared the music video for new song ‘KDJA’, a standalone single released ahead of her debut album.

Eris, who is Lizzo‘s touring DJ, is also a rapper and singer and is gearing up to release her first solo album, ‘Trapper Keeper’, with the world.

The Minneapolis-based artist explained that ‘KDJA’ was inspired by the ’90s US sitcom Living Single. “I wrote ‘KDJA’ after a break-up while being heavily inspired by the show Living Single, specifically the character Khadijah,” Elis told HipHopDX. “I wanted an anthem to provide confidence and strength while moving forward into independence.”

Elis has had other projects on the go, from presenting a morning show at Go 95.3FM to being a member of the band GRRRL PRTY. As HipHopDX notes further, she’s also worked with Prince, appeared on the Power Rangers soundtrack, released a solo EP and performed at festivals such as Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

‘Trapper Keeper’, meanwhile, is produced by Doomtree’s Lazerbeak as well as Bionik, and is expected to drop later this spring.

In related news, Lizzo is one of many acts who are using the time spent in self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak to engage with fans via livestreams and videos.

As a relaxing balm for the uneasy times, Lizzo – who is a classically trained flute player – has hosted a group meditation session on Instagram “to promote healing during this global crisis”.