LL Cool J pulls out of New Year’s Eve show after testing positive for COVID

LL Cool J has cancelled his forthcoming appearance at a New Year’s Eve concert in New York after testing positive for COVID.

The rapper was due to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in Times Square tomorrow (December 31).

But he has now issued a statement saying he will be unable to perform the pre-midnight set.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” he added.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

Other performers scheduled to perform at the event include Billy Porter and Journey while Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker and Big Boi are among the acts at the Los Angeles leg.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J recently marked his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a medley of his songs, including a surprise appearance by Eminem for ‘Rock The Bells’.

J-Lo also joined the rapper onstage for ‘All I Have’, and he rounded off the set with ‘I’m Bad’ and ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’.

The rapper was presented with the Musical Excellence Award by Dr Dre at the 36th annual induction ceremony, which was held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was nominated to be inducted six times since 2010 before he was finally accepted into the institution this year.