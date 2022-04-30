Lloyd Banks announces summer release for ‘COTI’ sequel

Lloyd Banks has announced that a sequel to last year’s ‘COTI (The Course Of The Inevitable)’ will be arriving this summer.

The former G-Unit rapper took to social media yesterday (April 29) to post a graphic that reads: “COTI2 Summer 2022.”

In the comments section of his Instagram post, Harlem rapper Vado shared that The Council – the rap supergroup he’s a member of alongside Banks and Dave East – will feature on ‘The Course Of The Inevitable 2’.

Prior to the release of last year’s ‘COTI’, Banks hadn’t released a full-length project since his 2016 mixtape ‘Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days Of Fury’. His last official album before that was 2010’s ‘The Hunger For More 2′.

You can see Banks’ post below:

News of a new album comes after Banks tweeted back in February: “I can’t wait for y’all to hear this sh!t SMH,” letting fans know just how excited he is about the forthcoming release.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has hit out at network STARZ over the rollout of his new series Power Book IV: Force.

The rapper took to social media last month to explain why he won’t have a series airing on STARZ for the next six months.

“I have 4 more episodes of FORCE, then I don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months so y’all know the vibes,” the G-Unit head honcho wrote on Twitter.

Responding to a fan’s enquiry about the forthcoming hiatus of Power, 50 Cent returned to Twitter to explain: “FORCE is the highest rated premier of any show on the network.

“When they take too long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. Then 6 months till i have anything new.”

He’s also revealed that the Snoop Dogg TV series he was working on is no longer in production due to STARZ dropping “the damn ball”.