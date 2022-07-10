Lloyd Banks breaks down his swag on new track ‘Fell In Love’

Lloyd Banks has dropped off the second track from his upcoming new album, ‘The Course Of The Inevitable 2’ – listen to ‘Fell In Love’ below.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘COTI (The Course Of The Inevitable)’ was previewed earlier this month with the release of its first single, ‘Menace’ featuring Conway The Machine.

Due to be released on July 15, the album’s latest single hears Banks break down the characteristics that make him so irresistible to the ladies.

“Cool in the summer, heat hot when the winter’s on/ I came, I saw, I killed them already/ My game is raw, my Lord, they all petty/ I paved the way, let niggas in the doors heavy/ You talk a lot, you bashed in with small fetti,” he raps on the song’s second verse.

Listen to ‘Fell In Love’ below:

Banks has also shared the tracklisting for ‘The Course Of The Inevitable 2’, which you can check out below.

1. ‘Impact’

2. ‘No Reward’

3. ‘Menace’ (feat. Conway The Machine)

4. ‘Living Proof’ (feat. Benny The Butcher)

5. ‘Value Of A Check’

6. ‘Power Steering’ (Feat. Jadakiss)

7. ‘Fell In Love’

8. ‘Socialize’

9. ‘Murda One’

10. ‘Don’t Switch’ (Feat. Tony Yayo)

11. ‘Dead Roses’

12. ‘Trapped’

13. ‘Traffic’ (Feat. Vado & Dave East)

14. ‘On My Way’

News of a new album comes after Banks tweeted back in February: “I can’t wait for y’all to hear this sh!t SMH,” letting fans know just how excited he is about the forthcoming release.

Prior to the release of last year’s ‘COTI’, Banks hadn’t released a full-length project since his 2016 mixtape ‘Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days Of Fury’. His last official album before that was 2010’s ‘The Hunger For More 2′.

