Lloyd Banks shares new trailer for forthcoming album ‘COTI’

Lloyd Banks has shared a second teaser trailer for his upcoming album ‘COTI’.

The G-Unit rapper previously released an instrumental trailer for the project on his 39th birthday last month (April 30). On Friday (May 21) he released another, this time with a monologue recorded over the same piano backing.

“We have been simply faded in our own existence,” Banks says in the black-and-white clip. “But what do we say to the people who fear the choices they’ll have to make without any bit of guidance in this world? As if they already don’t have a sense of direction. If they’re not sure if it’s their time to shine or stray.”

Advertisement

Watch the official trailer below.

Banks hasn’t released a full-length project since his 2016 mixtape ‘Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days Of Fury’, but it appears ‘COTI’ – which, at the end of the trailer, is revealed to be an acronym for ‘The Course Of The Inevitable’ – is on its way soon.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that G-Unit leader 50 Cent and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris are developing a new Netflix series based on The 50th Law, the bestselling book co-authored by the rapper alongside Robert Greene.

The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical account of the ‘I Get Money’ artist’s early life and career, which also includes quotes from historical figures such as Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Abraham Lincoln, and Malcolm X.

Advertisement

Barris will co-write and executive produce the pilot script with Hale Rothstein, who executive produces Netflix comedy series blackAF alongside Barris, as well as Greene and Jackson via G-Unit, according to Deadline.