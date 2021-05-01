Lloyd Banks teases new music, shares trailer for ‘#COTI’

Lloyd Banks appears to be teasing some new music with the arrival of a trailer for something called ‘#COTI’ – watch it below.

The G-Unit rapper hasn’t released a full-length project since his 2016 mixtape ‘Halloween Havoc 3: Four Days Of Fury’, but fans think that’s about to change based upon his recent social media activity.

On Wednesday (April 28), Banks tweeted “The Calm..”, implying there was a storm coming. Whether this means new music has yet to be revealed, however he has since followed it up with the release of a one-minute trailer accompanied with an instrumental.

Shared yesterday on his 39th birthday (April 30), Banks captioned the clip: “#COTI …..15k comments we can have a talk.” See the clip below.

It comes after Banks tweeted earlier in April, “Guess I have to convince you..again!” seemingly wanting to remind fans of just how good of a lyricist he is, especially given how long it’s been since he released a full-length project.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that G-Unit leader 50 Cent and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris are developing a new Netflix series based on The 50th Law, the bestselling book co-authored by the rapper alongside Robert Greene.

The 50th Law is a semi-autobiographical account of the ‘I Get Money’ artist’s early life and career, which also includes quotes from historical figures such as Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Abraham Lincoln, and Malcolm X.

Barris will co-write and executive produce the pilot script with Hale Rothstein, who executive produces Netflix comedy series blackAF alongside Barris, as well as Greene and Jackson via G-Unit, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Power Book III: Raising Kanan will hit screens in July, with a new teaser revealing more about what to expect from the Power spinoff prequel series.