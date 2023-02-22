L’objectif, Demob Happy, Swim School, Delaporte and more for London Calling at ILMC 2023

L’objectif, Demob Happy, Swim School, Delaporte and more are set to play at the London Calling showcase at ILMC 2023 next week.

Taking place in the capital next week, the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) returns with special talks, workshops, mentor sessions, special events and more at the annual gathering of professionals involved in the global touring, festival and live entertainment industries – with NME acting as media partner.

For the first time, a new showcase element will take place across four intimate Soho venues, showcasing 14 of the most exciting European acts set to hit festival season.

The shows will take place at Phoenix Arts Club, 21 Soho, The Lower Third and Spice Of Life. ILMC delegates will have priority access to the shows, with tickets also available from Dice and Ticketweb. Visit here for more information.

Check out the full line-up below:

Phoenix Arts Club (1 Phoenix St, WC2H 8BU)

Delaporte

Quasi Qui

Queralt Lahoz

21 Soho (3-5 Sutton Row, W1D 4NR)

Demob Happy

Swim School

Cassy Lowry

Hamish Hawk

The Lower Third (26 Denmark St, WC2H 8NJ)

Jelani Blackman

Bel Cobain

Frozemode

Spice of Life (6 Moor St, W1D 5NA)

L’objectif

Ajimal

Edgär

Sarah Olivier

Across four days, ILMC will see events and talks focussing on mental health in live music, tackling the cost of living crisis, the rise of K-Pop and Spanish music, the survival grassroots music venues, ticketing festivals, diversity in the sector, production and a closing keynote speech will come from Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan – who will deliver “a frank discussion about the band’s music, lives, and vision of the music industry.”

This comes after frontman Vylan gave a keynote speech at the Music Venue Trust’s Venues Day in 2021, where he called for more diversity in live music.

“Of all the venues we have played at, I have only ever seen one venue with a sound engineer who wasn’t a man,” said Vylan. “Furthermore, I have never seen any people of colour performing this role in any of the venues that we have performed in.”

He continued: “This is a problem. How can it be that I know female engineers, Black and brown engineers, but can’t manage to find any in the venues? Just like every other sector, there is work to be done.”

ILMC 35 takes place from February 28 – March 3 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, with London Calling taking place on the night of Wednesday, March 1. Visit here for more information.