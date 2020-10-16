Local Natives team up with Sharon Van Etten for new single ‘Lemon’

Los Angeles band Local Natives have teamed up with singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten for a new single titled ‘Lemon’.

The outfit shared the track today (October 16) alongside the announcement of a new EP called ‘Sour Lemon’, slated for release on October 23 via Loma Vista.

The new single was also accompanied by a simple yet stirring music video, directed by Kenny Laubbacher. In it, Local Natives vocalist Taylor Rice and Van Etten are filmed separately walking towards the camera, eventually coming together only to pass by each other in the end.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

The track follows on from ‘Statues In The Garden (Arras)’, which arrived last month. In May, the band teamed up with Sylvan Esso on the song ‘Dark Days’.

Discussing ‘Sour Lemon’ in a statement, the outfit explained how it had come together somewhat unexpectedly.

“We’re always working on new music, but songs tend to come at their own pace,” the band explained. “There’s something freeing about writing without the goal of an album in mind. It feels like waking up for class only to realise that it’s Saturday and you can sleep in as long as you want.”

“The songs on Sour Lemon each have their own long histories but they all finally decided to arrive at the same time. Rather than waiting, we decided to share them as soon as we could.”

Advertisement

The band will be celebrating the EP’s release with a livestream performance on October 21 (October 22 for the UK), with tickets available here.

Local Natives released their last album ‘Violet Street’ in 2019, which marked their fourth studio album. They were meant to be hitting the road with Foals and Cherry Glazerr for a summer tour of the US this year, but the plans were axed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week Van Etten released a song of her own, ‘Let Go’, which was created for the Arthur Jones Feels Good Man documentary. The singer has been involved in multiple collaborative projects of late, teaming up with Deep Sea Diver for ‘Impossible Weight’, as well as Josh Homme for a cover of ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’.