Logic addresses Joe Budden’s “worst rapper” comments in new interview

Logic has addressed negative comments made by Joe Budden in a new interview with the rapper-turned-podcaster’s former co-hosts Rory and Mal.

In a 2019 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden described Logic as “easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone”. His comments came after he had listened to French Montana‘s ‘Twisted’ single featuring A$AP Rocky, Juicy J and Logic.

“I’m going to be honest with you – I don’t know what they tell you at Def Jam, I know you sold a lot of records, I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know just how successful you are,” Budden said, referring to Logic. “I have to be honest, you are horrible, man.”

Budden’s co-host’s at the time were Rory Farrell and Jamil Clay (aka Rory and Mal), who now have their own podcast, New Rory & Mal. On the latest episode of the pair’s show, Logic, whose new album ‘Vinyl Days’ was released on Friday (June 17), opened up about Budden’s comments and how they were partly responsible for him deciding to retire from rap in 2020.

Recalling the moment he found out Budden had called him the “worst rapper”, Logic said: “I read this and my heart rate explodes. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God’. And I go out, and I’m at like the [Madison Square] Garden and everyone is rapping my lyrics and shit, whatever. And I’m like, ‘I’m a failure’.”

“I’m being a man who’s honest and open,” he continued. “Joe Budden is a hurt person. I’m talking about Joe. It’s the first time in my career I have openly talked about Joe.”

Logic went on: “What I’m saying is, at that moment it was the height of me caring about what people say. It was the height of peoples opinions of me baring deep into my heart and affecting my everyday, my everyday life. And after that I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ And then I started focusing on what makes me happy.

“So when I stepped away it was to be the best dad I could. When I stepped away to take the time to do the due diligence to be a father and the best husband that I could be. And then I was like, ‘Damn, I’m the shit as a husband and a father, I need to start rapping again.”

While this is the first time Logic has properly opened up about the affects of Budden’s words, he did touch upon them in an interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg back in 2020.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason,” Logic said. “He wants to say I’m not Black enough, I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces.”

Budden previously apologised for his comments about Logic in another episode of his podcast. “I’m sorry man,” he said. “Last week, I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And for that, I want to apologise.”

Meanwhile, Logic recently hit out at his record label, Def Jam, for allegedly “fucking up” his releases.