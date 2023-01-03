Watch Rainn Wilson lay down some beats at Logic’s studio

The Office actor Rainn Wilson joined rapper Logic in the studio recently to make some beats.

“My man is making beats, and he’s really snappin,” the MC commented in the video, before sweeping through Wilson working on an MPC, cutting through samples and laying down hard-hitting drums.

“Look who stopped by to cook some beets,” Logic further captioned the Instagram post – making a pun on his role in The Office as Dwight Schrute, who also is a beet plantation owner.

Advertisement

Watch them lay it down here:

Earlier last year, the Maryland MC dropped his 30-track seventh record, ‘Vinyl Days’, which included tracks such as ‘Breath Control’ and ‘Orville’, the latter of which featured Like and Blu & Exile.

The record followed his previous retirement in 2020. In an interview with Rory Farrell and Jamil Clay, who had been co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, the MC shared how the podcast host’s negative comments had influenced his decision to initially quit. In the podcast, Budden described Logic as “easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone”.

“I read this and my heart rate explodes,” he shared in the interview on his reaction to Budden’s remarks. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God’, And I go out, and I’m at like the [Madison Square] Garden and everyone is rapping my lyrics and shit, whatever. And I’m like, ‘I’m a failure’.”

Meanwhile, Wilson is busy readying and editing his book, which is due for release on 25 April this year. Titled Soul Boom: Why We Need A Spiritual Revolution, the book will touch upon Wilson’s approach to spirituality with regards to existing political and economic systems.