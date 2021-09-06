Logic recounts experience of sexual abuse in new memoir ‘This Bright Future’

Content warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual abuse.

Rapper Logic has shared excerpts of his forthcoming memoir This Bright Future in the lead up to its release, recounting experiences of childhood sexual abuse.

The forthcoming book chronicles Logic’s – AKA Bobby Hall’s – life, from growing up in a household of neglect and abuse, to pursuing and establishing a music career.

In the audiobook excerpts previewed by Hall, he recalled an incident that occurred when he was nine, with his father’s partner, Donna. Hall described her as “the crypt keeper from Tales from the Crypt but with a Van Halen hairstyle”, saying she was a drug addict and alcoholic.

“I don’t remember exactly how it happened but she was definitely drunk and she walked over to me and she took some of my Skittles and she put them in her mouth and she said, ‘Hey, come here’,” he said of the exchange, which took place at his dad’s house.

“So I walked over to her and she leaned down and she passed the Skittles from her mouth to my mouth, which then turned into her tongue-kissing me. It was more than one Skittle—I could really taste the rainbow and the cigarettes and the ginger ale and the lipstick, like all of it at the same time.”

“I look back as an adult and obviously it was wrong and creepy and weird, but I won’t lie. As a kid, I was like, ‘Awesome! Nice!’ which is this weird double-standard we live with where if any man does anything, it’s abuse, but if it’s some hot lady teacher, it’s somehow not as bad, even though it is,” he continued.

Sexual Abuse Full audiobook excerpt from my memoir This Bright Future out now on the BobbysWorld YouTube channelhttps://t.co/ZGuD8ksL1w pic.twitter.com/JgGnqVfJd1 — BobbyBullet (@Logic301) September 3, 2021

Hall has touched on his experiences of abuse in the past, speaking to Complex in 2014 about witnessing his mother “getting her ass whooped by various men” and “sitting in the same room as my sisters getting sexually assaulted”.

He shared his latest full-length mixtape in July this year, called ‘Bobby Tarantino III’