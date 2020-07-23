Logic reveals tracklisting for his final album ‘No Pressure’

Logic has shared the tracklisting for his forthcoming new album, ‘No Pressure’.

The rapper’s sixth studio effort, which is due out tomorrow (July 24), was revealed to be his last earlier this month.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th,” he previously wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

The album will feature 15 tracks and you can see the tracklisting below.

Kicking off with ‘No Pressure Intro’, other tracks include ‘Celebration’, ‘DadBod’, and closer ‘Obediently Yours’.

‘No Pressure’ will mark Logic’s first release since his fifth studio album, ‘Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind’, dropped last year.

‘Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind’ sported an impressive list of features, including Eminem, Gucci Mane, YBN Cordae, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa and actor Will Smith.

The full tracklisting for ‘No Pressure’ is:

‘No Pressure Intro’

‘Hit My Line’

‘GP4’

‘Celebration’

‘Open Mic \\ Aquarius III’

‘Soul Food II’

‘Perfect’

‘man i is’

‘DadBod’

‘5 Hooks’

‘Dark Place’

‘A2Z’

‘Heard Em Say’

‘Amen’

‘Obediently Yours’

Earlier this week, the rapper confirmed he has signed an exclusive seven-figure deal with streaming giant, Twitch.

He also said that although he’s retiring from music, he’ll always be a musician and that he’ll continue to make music for himself. “I’m not fooling myself. I’m a musician, I’ll always be one. I’m still gonna, like, rap on songs that probably won’t come out,” Logic remarked.

While the deal between Logic and Twitch is new, the rapper has been streaming on the platform since 2016. He has amassed over 73,000 followers and more than 1.5 million views.