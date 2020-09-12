Logic shares first post-retirement project ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’

Logic has shared his first post-retirement project, a beat tape called ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’ – you can listen to it below.

In July, the Maryland rapper announced he would be retiring from music following the release of his latest album, ‘No Pressure’, which arrived on July 26.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of ‘No Pressure’ executive produced by No I.D. July 24th,” Logic wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Although he said would be retiring from releasing albums, he said he would still be involved with music through side ventures and his label, Bobby Boy Records.

Yesterday (September 11), the ‘Bobby Tarantino’ rapper shared a new beat tape called ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’.

The tape features a number of samples, including Roy Ayres‘ ‘Everybody Loves The Sunshine’ and ‘Fo’TheKids’ by Ahwlee.

You can listen to the new tape below:

The ‘TwitchTape Vol. 1’ tracklist is as follows:

‘stimuclate’ ‘groovy’ ‘little bobby’ ‘eat the rice’ ‘borat’

Last month, Logic spoke out about the harsh criticism he’s received over the years from rapper-turned-podcast host Joe Budden.

Budden, who has taken aim at Logic on a number of platforms, once described him as “easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone” on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

Speaking in a new interview, Logic discussed his new album, mental health, social media, and Budden’s criticism of him.

Meanwhile, Logic has said he will release a new mixtape if a million people sign a petition calling for him to do so.