Logic slams Def Jam for allegedly “fucking up” his releases

Logic has hit out at his record label, Def Jam, for allegedly “fucking up” his releases.
The rapper took to Instagram last week (April 21) to call out his label.
“Def Jam, why you fucking up my releases, man?” Logic said in a video.
“First of all, I love you Tunji. Tunji’s my guy, he ain’t got nothing to do with this. What the fuck is going on, man? I told Def Jam that I wanted to release my shit as a two-pack and I just found out that they’re releasing it as two singles at the same time. What kind of shit is that?”
Logic then went on to accuse Def Jam of urging him not to release music videos early because it would “upset our partners who feel like YouTube’s getting an exclusive.”
He continued: “I don’t give a fuck about none of that shit. I care about my fans, man. I care about hip-hop. I care about music.”
NME has reached out to Def Jam for comment.
It came hours after Logic released two new singles, ‘Decades’ and ‘Tetris’, the latest preview of the Maryland rapper and producer’s upcoming new album, ‘Vinyl Days’ following on from ‘Breath Control’ earlier this year.
Listen to his two new songs here:
Earlier this month, Wiz Khalifa and Logic announced a co-headlining tour titled ‘Vinyl Verse’, which will take them across the US this summer. Find tickets here.
The announcement comes alongside news of special guests 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God, who will appear at various dates.
The 28-city tour kicks off on July 27 in Irvine, making stops in cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn and Nashville before finishing up in St. Louis on September 2.
Tickets went on sale this Friday (April 25), with pre-sales available beforehand. See full dates below and buy tickets here.
