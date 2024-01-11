Logic1000 on how therapy helped her to resume touring: “It was a total paradigm shift”

Logic1000 has opened up to NME about how an intensive period of therapy has transformed her ability to tour and perform on stage.

The producer and DJ, real name Samantha Poulter, is this week’s star of NME’s The Cover, a renewal of our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis.

In the interview, she explained that a 10-month pause in live performance in 2023 allowed her time to engage in a revelatory spell of professional therapy, which allowed her to re-engage with touring in a healthier and more fulfilling way.

“It changed me – it was a total paradigm shift,” Poulter explained. “I look back on the person I was before all of this therapy this year and it’s a very different person to who I am now. I was so scared and frail in my mind; I had no sense of safety or confidence or trust. Now I have all of those things, and I see good in the world.”

In a previous NME interview in 2021, Poulter spoke about receiving a diagnosis of schizophrenia, anxiety and depression, saying that the day her Forensic Order was lifted was “the best day of my life” and “where my music journey started”.

In the new interview, she says: “I’d been in therapy before, but the focus was always on my schizophrenia. I’m realising now that my schizophrenia is very well-managed and has been for many, many years and it shouldn’t be the focus of therapy as that’s a thing of the past.”

The Australia-born, Berlin-based musician has also shared an exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover, titled ‘Favourite Songs by Mothers’, referring to her upcoming debut album ‘Mother’.

Solange, Cleo Sol, Sade and more all feature. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

‘Mother’ is set for release on March 22, and Logic1000 spoke to NME about the impact that her becoming a mother had on the record.

“After I had given birth, it felt more deliberate to want to create. I wanted to create something really seismic,” she said. “I wanted to prove to [our daughter] that I was working while she was around. This is something I can show to her when she’s older and say, ‘This is what mum and dad did’.”

