Logic1000 shares stirring new track ‘Medium’

Logic1000 has shared ‘Medium’, the latest track to arrive from her new EP ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’.

The latest track from Samantha Poulter sees her delivering a club anthem in waiting, with the musician explaining how it was inspired by the ongoing tedium of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I made Medium for those of you who are in the car on the way to the club. It’s a pre

party moment,” she said.

Advertisement

“I really feel like this track is reflective of my taste, in it’s truest sense. I’m all about groove and momentum in music and I feel like Medium has those things.

“The thing I remember most about making this track was the desire to be moving. It

was peak lockdown and all I wanted was to have that feeling like I was going somewhere. I wanted to escape.”

It marks the latest track to emerge from ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’, ahead of the EP’s arrival on January 22.

Poulter also featured in the NME 100 earlier this month, our essential list of the 100 hottest acts for 2021.

Advertisement

“One of the comforting thoughts that got us through 2020 was the notion that, one day, the in-person joy generated by dance music will be waiting for us whenever we exit this darkest of timelines,” our verdict stated.

“Logic1000 – aka the Sydney-bred, Berlin-based Samantha Poulter – will be hoping to kick-start plenty of IRL parties in 2021 (pandemic-permitting), and her upcoming ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’ EP should start the new year off just right.”

Last year Poulter also remixed tracks for the likes of Caribou, Christine and the Queens and Lapsley.