Listen to Logic1000’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Logic1000, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen to it below.

The Australia-born, Berlin-based musician is on this week’s (January 8) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Logic1000’s profile here.

The producer has compiled ‘Favourite Songs By Mothers’, a playlist that relates to her upcoming debut album ‘Mother’. Solange, Cleo Sol, Sade and more all feature. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

In this week’s Cover, Logic1000 – real name Samantha Poulter discusses their upcoming debut album, released March 22. Poulter speaks to NME about its influences, namely motherhood and her own mental health journey.

“After I had given birth, it felt more deliberate to want to create. I wanted to create something really seismic,” Poulter told NME. “I wanted to prove to [our daughter] that I was working while she was around. This is something I can show to her when she’s older and say, ‘This is what mum and dad did’.”

Elsewhere, she discusses the mental health breakthrough that emboldened her heading into 2024, the community of collaborators she’s built and more.

Read the full Cover story with Logic1000 here.