A new study says that Logic‘s anti-suicide song ‘1800-273-8255’ saved hundreds of lives following its release in 2017.

The track, which features Alessia Cara and Khalid, takes its name from the number of the US National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

A new report from the BMJ says that high-profile performances of the song tied in with decreased suicide rates among young people.

One specific example used is when Logic performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards in August of 2017, when calls to the Suicide Prevention Hotline increased by 5 per cent.

Following the VMAs performance and Logic’s rendition of the song at the 2018 GRAMMYs, suicide rates among 10-19 year-olds dropped by 5.5 per cent.

Discussing the new study, Logic told CNN: “To know that my music was actually affecting people’s lives, truly, that’s what inspired me to make the song.

“We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind.”

Study author Thomas Niederkrotenthaler, who is a professor in the department of social and preventive medicine at the Medical University of Vienna, added: “Celebrities but also noncelebrities can have an important role in suicide prevention if they communicate about how they have coped with crisis situations and suicidal ideation.”

