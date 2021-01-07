Lokoy enlists Nils Bech for hypnotic new single ‘Relay’

Producer and Sløtface bassist Lokoy has teamed up with his fellow Norwegian Nils Bech for his latest single ‘Relay’. Take a listen below.

The hypnotic, psychedelia-tinged track follows two previous singles, October’s ‘Both Eyes’ and November’s ‘A Mistake’, which features Oslo-based musician Emilie Østebø.

All three tracks appear on Lokoy’s forthcoming album ‘Badminton’, which is due to arrive on January 22 via Propeller Recordings.

Speaking about ‘Relay’, Lokoy said: “The lyrics place me in the centre of a huge stadium surrounded by spectators. It’s just before I’m going to run a relay race and I’m regretting signing up for it.

“I wanted that imagery to mirror the insecurity I sometimes feel for my own appearance and the constant comparison/competition I have towards myself and others around me. I have a specific idea on how I’d like to be seen, but often that idea falls through with the reality.

“The line “I’m always running from the replay” – for example, refers to how uncomfortable it is to hear one’s own voice, or watch oneself on film,” he continued.

“This often breaks with my own image of how I’m sounding and acting. I believe this feeling is quite common, and something many people experience. I want to appear as good as the others in the room, and when I can’t, it feels like a loss.”

Lokoy announced his solo project back in 2018 with the single ‘Malibu’ featuring Girl In Red, and told NME about his hopes for the music.

“I feel like the need I have to show my music doesn’t mean that I have to show it on a stage,” he said. “I’m very comfortable being in people’s headphones and stereos, at least for now.”