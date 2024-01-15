Lola Young announces 2024 UK and European tour

Lola Young has announced a UK and European headline tour for 2024 – find all the details below and purchase tickets here.

The Londoner will be kicking off the tour with a hometown show at Scala on March 5, before continuing on to the Deaf Institute in Manchester (6) and Bristol’s The Island (7).

After that, the singer-songwriter will embark on her North American tour on March 17 at Vinyl in Atlanta, Georgia, before going on to perform in cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

She’ll return to Europe in April for dates in Paris (20), Amsterdam (23), Cologne (24), Hamburg (25), and Copenhagen (26).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 19) at 10am GMT, and you can purchase tickets for UK dates from here.

The tour news comes on the heels of Young’s new single ‘Wish You Were Dead’, which the BRIT-nominated artist said helped her to “process an abusive and at times toxic relationship I experienced”.

She added on social media that “even though at times i felt trapped, it’s about loving a person regardless of the fact they are hurting you”.

Wish you were dead is out now !! ❤️‍🩹🥺 it’s a song to help me process an abusive and at times toxic relationship I experienced, even though at times i felt trapped, it’s about loving a person regardless of the fact they are hurting you. P.s I say for a sec! pic.twitter.com/PRVsaGgHjK — LOLA YOUNG (@lolayounggg) January 12, 2024

NME described Young’s 2023 debut extended project, ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, as “utterly compelling” in a four-star review.

It added: “On her debut project it’s gratifying to hear Young push her idea of pop beyond the spacey atmospherics of her earlier material – this is the overdue arrival of a completely credible new talent.”

Lola Young’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MARCH

5 – Scala, London, UK

6 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

7 – The Island, Bristol, UK

APRIL

20 – Les Etoiles Theatre, Paris, France

23 – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

24 – Club Voltaire, Cologne, Germany

25 – Knust, Hamburg, Germany

26 – RUST, Copenhagen, Denmark

In February of 2022, Young reflected on being nominated for the BRITS Rising Star Award alongside Bree Runway and Holly Humberstone.

“It says that women rule the world, and that young, uprising talent is still equally important,” she told NME on the red carpet. “It leaves room for so much. We’re still at the first steps. It’s massively part of the bigger picture.”