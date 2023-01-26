Lola Young announces ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, shares new single

Lola Young has announced a new 10-track project titled ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, which will arrive on May 26 via Day One and Island.

To coincide with the announcement, Young has shared a new single titled ‘Annabel’s House’. It’s the second preview of the record, after Young shared lead single ‘Stream Of Consciousness’ back in November.

‘Annabel’s House’ arrives alongside a video that features Young delivering an impassioned rendition of the song while onboard a train. Watch that below – pre-orders for ‘My Minds Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ are available here.

“It’s my journey towards being a woman and figuring out who I am,” Young said of the forthcoming project – which follows her 2021 EP ‘After Midnight’ – in a statement. For ‘My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely’, Young worked with producers and songwriters including Malay, Cass Lowe and Jim-E-Stack.

Last year, when speaking to NME at the 2022 BRIT Awards (where she was nominated for the Rising Star Award), Young discussed the planned sound of her debut album, saying she was “really happy with” how it was progressing.

“It’s still got that raw edge and quality, but the album is going to be slightly different in terms of influences and sonics,” Young explained. “It’s more like ‘Fake’ than it is ‘So Sorry’. It’s a little bit more retro. The songs are still pop music, but what even is pop music? It’s got that raw edge but is almost alternative rock-inspired and indie. We’ll see what happens.”