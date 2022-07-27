Lollapalooza announces expansion into India in January 2023

American festival franchise Lollapalooza has announced its upcoming venture into India with a festival scheduled to run in late January next year.

Announced via Lollapalooza’s official accounts on social media, the inaugural edition of Lollapalooza India is currently scheduled to run on January 28 and 29 in “the heart of Mumbai”. A first location has yet to be announced.

We're thrilled to announce the newest addition to the #Lolla family: Lollapalooza India! 🇮🇳 @LollaIndia will take place this upcoming January 28-29, 2023 in the heart of Mumbai.⁣⁣ Stay tuned and sign up, their 2023 Lineup + tickets will be coming soon: https://t.co/octxU2FMY3 https://t.co/KdH9WV615W — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 27, 2022

Per a Billboard report, Lollapalooza India will feature around 45 acts on its lineup, which has yet to be announced. 60 per cent of the performers being booked will reportedly be international acts, while the remaining 40 per cent will be local performers. A lineup is expected to be announced by the end of August, Billboard reports.

Early-bird tickets will be available from August 1 onwards for festival-goes who register on the official Lollapalooza India website. Tickets will be priced from Rs7,000 ($88) onwards. Registrations will be live here from today (July 27) till July 31.

The Indian leg of the festival is being promoted and co-produced by Indian festival and concert promoter BookMyShow, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents.

The Indian event will mark the festival’s first foray into Asia. Billboard reports that India was chosen as the festival’s next destination because it is a “large potential market”. C3 Present’s Charlie Walker also told Billboard that looking at the “musical appetite in India in streaming consumption, you realise quickly that it’s underserved in live”.

Apart from the upcoming expansion into India and the festival’s flagship event in Chicago, Lollapalooza has ventured into Santiago, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Berlin, Paris and Stockholm.

Lollapalooza takes place this weekend (July 27-31), with Green Day, Dua Lipa, and Metallica set as headliners. Check back at NME for news and more from Lollapalooza 2022.