Lollapalooza Brazil offer refunds after Drake replaced with Skrillex

Lollapalooza Brazil has offered refunds to fans after Drake’s scheduled set was replaced by a performance from Skrillex.

The ‘One Dance’ rapper was originally set to perform at the festival – closing out the event with a headlining set on Sunday night (March 26). However yesterday morning, hours before he was due on stage, fans were left disappointed after Lollapalooza announced that he would no longer be appearing.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realisation of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo,” read a translated statement on the festival’s social media. “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”

Incidentally, Drake was spotted partying in Miami last night, along with 50 Cent. Following his withdrawal, Skrillex was called upon to perform the headline set. He was not previously included in the line-up.

Now, Lollapalooza Brazil will issue refunds for ticket holders who did not attend the final instalment of the three-day event. Check out footage from Skrillex’s set below.

Earlier this month, Drake performed at the Argentina and Chile editions of Lollapalooza, however, received backlash from fans following each of his performances. Both sets initially came under fire for their run-time, each coming in at under 50 minutes long – considerably shorter than a typical headlining set.

Further, fans were quick to condemn him after he decided to not livestream his sets at the last minute. “Drake decided, minutes before going on stage, to not permit the live transmission of his show, despite the formal agreement reached earlier,” organisers said at that time. “We regret the artist’s decision.”

Elsewhere, on Saturday (March 25), the rapper’s upcoming tour also made headlines. This came as Ticketmaster was served a class action lawsuit over allegedly price gouging tickets for his upcoming dates.

Here, Montreal-based law firm LPC Avocat Inc. argued that the platform “intentionally misleads consumers for their own financial gain.”