Lollapalooza Chicago confirms return for 2021: “We’re back!”

Lollapalooza festival has confirmed its return for 2021.

It was reported last week that the Chicago event had been given the go-ahead by government officials to host its 30th anniversary edition at Green Park between July 29 and August 1.

According to sources, a near-to or full capacity festival had been approved for this summer following last year’s coronavirus-enforced cancellation.

“We are excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen,” said Lollapalooza promoters C3 Presents. “We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park.”

Organisers have today (May 18) announced that Lollapalooza will return across the aforementioned reported dates, with the 2021 line-up expected to arrive tomorrow (May 19) at 10am CT.

Join us in Grant Park for the 30th Anniversary of #Lolla this July 29-August 1st, 2021. 🙌🎉 Lineup TOMORROW at 10am CT followed by tickets on sale at 12pm CT. https://t.co/ppAT2kSXdt — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 18, 2021

Consequence Of Sound reports that festivalgoers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take a COVID test within 24 hours of attending the event each day. Further details on Lollapalooza’s entry policy for 2021 are expected in July.

Back in March, Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell hinted at the festival’s return in light of US vaccination rates. “I hold in my hands my license to party!” Farrell said after receiving his vaccination card. “I will see you at Lollapalooza… soon.”

Last July, co-founder Marc Geiger predicted that live music would not return in the US until 2022.

Lollapalooza live-streamed a concert series in lieu of its in-person event last year, including performances from Arcade Fire, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Metallica, Run The Jewels and more.