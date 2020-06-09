Lollapalooza festival 2020 has been cancelled

Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza festival has been officially cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced on June 9 by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Other local events were similarly cancelled, including the Chicago Jazz Festival and Taste of Chicago.

In lieu of the iconic festival, Lollapalooza organisers will “honour its annual summer tradition” by hosting a weekend-long livestream event on July 30 to August 2, which will include live music and never-before-seen archival footage. A full schedule will be announced next month.

The festival also released a statement on their website, which was then echoed on their social media pages.

“We wish we could bring Lollapalooza again to Grant Park this year, but we understand why things can’t move forward as planned,” reads the statement.

“The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and community is always our highest priority. Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Lollapalooza South America, which had been postponed from March to late November/early December, still remains on the cards at present. The Strokes, Guns N’ Roses and Travis Scott were slated to headline the run of shows in Chile and Argentina from November 27-29 and December 4-6 in Brazil.