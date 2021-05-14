Lollapalooza Chicago reportedly to return later this year

US festival Lollapalooza will be returning later this year, after reportedly being greenlit by government officials.

As Variety reports, the festival will take place at its usual time and date range of July 29-August 1 in Grant Park, Chicago. According to sources who have spoken to Variety, city officials have approved the event at a near-to or full capacity, and an announcement from festival organisers is expected to arrive in next week.

The Variety report follows an earlier statement from organisers C3 Presents to the Chicago Tribune which said, “We are excited about the progress in Chicago as the city continues to reopen. We are in close contact with city and public health officials as we continue to plan for the festival and remain optimistic about Lollapalooza 2021 in Grant Park.”

Back in March, Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell had hinted at the festival’s return in light of US vaccination rates.

“I hold in my hands my license to party!” Farrell said after receiving his vaccination card. “I will see you at Lollapalooza… soon.”

Last year’s Lollapalooza was cancelled in June, with no lineup revealed. A live-streamed concert series took its place instead, with performances from Arcade Fire, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Metallica, Run The Jewels and other acts.

Back in December, Journey guitarist Neal Schon said the band were headlining the 2021 festival, though this is yet to be confirmed.

“I have not seen the bill. All I know is that we’re headlining it. I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before that show, we will be the new alternative,” he told SiriusXM late last year.