The Strokes, Guns N’ Roses and Travis Scott to headline Lollapalooza South America 2020

The Strokes, Guns N’ Roses and Travis Scott have been confirmed as the headliners of Lollapalooza South America 2020.

The country-hopping festival will visit Argentina, Chile and Brazil in the spring, with the Argentinean (in Buenos Aires) and Chilean (Santiago) legs taking place from March 27-29, 2020. The final leg, in Brazil (São Paulo), will take place over 3-5 April, 2020.

Lollapalooza South America has today (October 10) confirmed its three headlining acts while also announcing the full bill for the three festivals. The likes of Lana Del Rey, Martin Garrix, Gwen Stefani, Vampire Weekend, James Blake, Brockhampton and Rex Orange County have also been booked to play.

You can see the full line-up for Lollapalooza South America 2020 below.

Tickets and more information about Lollapalooza South America 2020, as well as the other Lollapalooza festivals taking place next year, can be found here.

The Strokes may have a new album to perform by the time they hit Lollapalooza South America in the spring. Last month, guitarist Nick Valensi hinted that the band had finished recording the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’. The last Strokes release came in June 2016 with the ‘Future Present Past’ EP.

Travis Scott, meanwhile, released the video for his latest single ‘Highest In The Room’ last week.